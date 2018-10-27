Myanmar, Vietnam trade hit over 360 mln USD in five months

Bilateral trade between Myanmar and Vietnam has reached over 362 million U.S. dollars in five months of the six-month transitional period from April to September this year, according to the figures from the Commerce Ministry Saturday.



Myanmar has changed its fiscal year period from original April-March to Oct-Sept beginning 2018-2019, producing a six-month transitional gap.



From April to August, the country's export to Vietnam amounted 119.8 million U.S. dollars while its import shared 242.3 million U.S. dollars.



The total trade increased by 40.5 million U.S. dollars compared with the same period of FY 2017-2018 when it showed 321 million U.S. dollars.



The country's trade with Vietnam totaled over 714.8 million U.S. dollars in FY 2017-2018.



Myanmar mainly exports mineral, agricultural, forest and marine products to Vietnam, and imports car spare parts, computer parts, construction materials, steel, plastics, pharmaceuticals and chemical products from Vietnam.

