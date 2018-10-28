UN chief condemns shooting in US Pittsburgh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the United States, said his spokesman.



Guterres was shocked at the bloody shooting that killed 11 people. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.



"The shooting in Pittsburgh is a painful reminder of continuing anti-Semitism. Jews across the world continue to be attacked for no other reason than their identity. Anti-Semitism is a menace to democratic values and peace, and should have no place in the 21st century," said the statement.



Guterres called for a united front -- bringing together authorities at all levels, civil society, religious and community leaders and the public at large -- to roll back the forces of racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hatred, bigotry, discrimination and xenophobia gaining strength in many parts of the world, it said.



At least 11 people were killed and six others wounded after a gunman opened fire Saturday morning inside the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

