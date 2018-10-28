China, ASEAN conclude maritime drill

Naval forces from China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) on Saturday concluded a joint maritime drill in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.
Eight naval vessels, five observers and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from China and ASEAN countries joined the drill.
The drill was divided into three parts, including activities at port and on shore, maritime military exercises and a conclusion.
Wang Hai, navy commander of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said the drill has demonstrated a new level of strategic collaboration between China and ASEAN countries, built a new platform for navies to better communicate, and laid a solid foundation for future cooperation.
China has strengthened maritime rescue cooperation with ASEAN members in recent years. Last November, a joint rescue drill was held near Guangdong.