CIIE once again demonstrates China's commitment to open its door wider: Bangladeshi minister

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/28 7:14:56





The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) once again demonstrated China's commitment to open its door wider, a Bangladeshi minister has said.Rashed Khan Menon, Bangladeshi social welfare minister, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua. He said, "I think the expo will give that message to the world more strongly."The CIIE, which is to be held from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai, is the first ever Chinese fair focusing exclusively on imported goods and services. More than 2,800 companies from over 130 countries and regions have confirmed participation in the event.Menon said that rising protectionism, which poses a serious threat to maintaining balanced global economic order, signals an ominous sign."Thanks to China for what it did so far in order to support countries across the world," said Menon, who is also the chairman of the Workers' Party of Bangladesh, an ally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling alliance.Not merely that, he said, China which already has emerged as a major economy on the world stage, also deserves a huge round of applause for pursuing its plans paving the way for trade liberalization and opening further the Chinese market to the worldChina has emerged as a potential saviour of the protectionism-ridden world with its enormous tasks like the CIIE at the latest, Menon said, adding that countries like Bangladesh will immensely benefit from the mega expo.All the countries should join the event to avail the opportunity of bolstering export trade with China and find new opportunities elsewhere in the world using this as a platform to bridge untapped markets, he noted.In hailing China for its bid to contribute to the world, Menon joined the Bangladeshi experts who have already said that the CIIE has been a big boon to revitalize the world economy.They said the CIIE will open up enormous commercial opportunities for the participants, many of whom have joined the Belt and Road Initiative.Proposed by China in 2013, the initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road.