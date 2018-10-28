308 migrants rescued off Moroccan coasts

The Moroccan navy has rescued 308 migrants in the Mediterranean sea, the Moroccan army said on Saturday.



While patrolling the Moroccan territorial waters, units of the navy assisted 16 inflatable boats carrying 308 illegal immigrants, including 187 sub-Saharan Africans, the same source pointed out.



Sailing on the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, the boats were facing difficulties due to engine failure and bad weather, the source said.



The migrants were brought safely to the nearest Moroccan ports, it added.



One of the boats sank right after the rescue operation, it noted.



In recent months, Morocco has been witnessing a significant hike in illegal immigration attempts.



The Moroccan government said its security services have thwarted at least 54,000 attempts to smuggle illegal immigrants into Europe in the first eight months of 2018, compared with 39,000 attempts a year earlier.

