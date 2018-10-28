No.102 C919 plane to undergo rigorous tests at Nanchang Yaohu Airport

The No.102 C919 plane taxis at Nanchang Yaohu Airport, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 27, 2018. The No.102 C919 plane landed at Nanchang Yaohu Airport after a flight from Dongying Shengli Airport of east China's Shandong Province. The plane will undergo rigorous tests at this airport. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

