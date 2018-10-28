Guangxi completes mine clearance along Sino-Vietnam border

A PLA solider in a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

A PLA solider in a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Mines found a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

A PLA solider in a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

PLA soldiers prepare for a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Mines found a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

PLA soldiers prepare for a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

PLA soldiers prepare for a mine clearance operation in border city of Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Hand-in-hand, soldiers walk across part of the minefield in the border city of Pingxiang before handing the landmine-free field over to the locals. The PLA soldiers detonated on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the last mine in a minefield in Pingxiang. The operation marked the completion of a years-long landmine-sweeping mission in the Guangxi section of the Sino-Vietnam border, clearing the dangerous historical legacy that has hindered border development. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)