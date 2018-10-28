Iran's parliament approves 4 proposed ministers to reshuffle cabinet

Iranian parliament on Saturday approved all four ministers proposed by President Hassan Rouhani to reshuffle his cabinet.



Mohammad Eslami became the minister of transport and urban development with 151 votes in favor and Mohammad Shariatmadari got 196 votes to become the minister of cooperative, labor, and social welfare.



Farhad Dejpasand received 200 votes in favor to be the minister of economy and Reza Rahmani was approved by 203 votes as the minister of industry, mine and trade.



In his new capacity, Dejpasand said that one of his plans is to establish centers to boost cooperation among the administration, parliament, private sector and academia in order to resolve the economic issues.



He said that immediate measures need to be taken to prevent hyperinflation, according to Tehran Times daily.



Dejpasand also pointed to the high level of liquidity in Iran's economy, saying the liquidity should be turned into a tool to revive the economy.



Shariatmadari said that it is only transparency that can help fighting corruption.



He said that he will create infrastructures to make all the pension fund's operations transparent.



Eslami said that he would prioritize strategic plans to facilitate the progress of development plans under current economic situations.



Rahmani said he would prioritize production and stable employment, adding that he had a plan to create an online "production and trade dashboard" for the live reporting of production and trade figures.

