Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside King Power Stadium (updated)

English Premier League side Leicester City owner's helicopter crashed outside the club's King Power Stadium soon after taking off from the pitch on Saturday.



It is not clear whether Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai businessman who bought the club in 2010, and his son Aiyawatt, the club vice chairman, were on board.



A video footage posted to Twitter showed a arge fire burned in the wreckage.



John, a Leicester fan, told Sky that he was in the club bar when the helicopter spun out of control.



He said: "We were in the bar facing the King Power - my nephew was in a real state of shock. He said he saw this helicopter out of control then drop within a second and burst into flames. He was so upset - we're all thinking about the owners here and what they've done for the football club. It's awful, you can't believe it."



Sky quoted a Leicester police statement as saying: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.



"Emergency services are aware and dealing."



The helicopter always takes top club officials before each match and takes off from the pitch after the match finished.



Vichai lives in Thailand most of the time and he was not seen during the club's 1-1 draw with West Ham Saturday afternoon. It is his son who is responsible for the daily club management.



The Thai family made history for the club, leading them to promotion to the Premier League and then shocking the world by taking the club to Premier League champions in 2015.

