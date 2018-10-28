Xinjiang's beauty in autumn

A laborer picks cotton in a field during the autumn season in Dolatbag Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Zhihao)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the scenery in sunrise in Dolatbag Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhihao)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2018 shows the trees of populus euphratica in Anarkol Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2018 shows the trees of populus euphratica in Anarkol Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows the cotton field in Dolatbag Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2018 shows the trees of populus euphratica in Anarkol Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People tour among the trees of populus euphratica in Anarkol Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows the trees of populus euphratica and cotton field in Dolatbag Township of Bachu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)