Ship open day activities in ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018

Singaporean navy sailors pose for a group photo while visiting the Chinese guided-missile frigate Huangshan (Hull 570) during the ship open day activities of the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 on October 24. The ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 is held in Zhanjiang from Oct. 22 to 28. Participants carried out series of exchange activities and real-troop exercises to strengthen maritime security cooperation and enhance capability of joint response to security threats. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Lei)

Chinese navy sailors visit the frigate RSS Stalwart (Hull 72) of Singapore during the ship open day activities of the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 on October 24. The ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 is held in Zhanjiang from Oct. 22 to 28. Participants carried out series of exchange activities and real-troop exercises to strengthen maritime security cooperation and enhance capability of joint response to security threats. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Lei)

Thai navy sailors visit Chinese guided-missile destroyer Guangzhou (Hull 168) during the ship open day activities of the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 on October 24. The ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 is held in Zhanjiang from Oct. 22 to 28. Participants carried out series of exchange activities and real-troop exercises to strengthen maritime security cooperation and enhance capability of joint response to security threats. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Lei)

A Chinese reporter interviews a Singaporean female soldier on the frigate RSS Stalwart (Hull 72) during the ship open day activities of the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 on October 24. The ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 is held in Zhanjiang from Oct. 22 to 28. Participants carried out series of exchange activities and real-troop exercises to strengthen maritime security cooperation and enhance capability of joint response to security threats. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Lei)

A Chinese navy sailor communicates with a Singaporean navy sailor while visiting the frigate RSS Stalwart (Hull 72) of Singapore during the ship open day activities of the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 on October 24. The ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise 2018 is held in Zhanjiang from Oct. 22 to 28. Participants carried out series of exchange activities and real-troop exercises to strengthen maritime security cooperation and enhance capability of joint response to security threats. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Lei)