On Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire at a baby-christening ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue near Pittsburgh Squirrel Hill in the US, killing at least 11 people and injuring six others. The gunman yelled "all Jews must die". Police called the incident a "hate crime".President Donald Trump tweeted saying, "In our country, frankly, and hatred around the world is happening. This is a terrible and terrible thing. There are still some things to do."As we all see, this is obviously a terrorist attack with a clear target. What can Trump do next? Promote the death penalty or improve gun control?Frankly, we doubt that these methods can change the dire situation. What the US needs urgently is to start education that promotes anti-extremism thought.This incident shows that the US has a certain number of lone-wolf extremists. Such incidents endanger social security and stability and are creating more extreme "identity conflicts". It is difficult to deter such crimes simply by strengthening legal punishment. There is a need for more effective anti-extremism education in some areas, especially for some group of people.The world is facing severe challenges from terrorism, and the birth of terrorists is related to education. Many countries are seeking education to improve people's understanding of different religions and nationalities and to understand the dangers of extremism. China has made efforts in this regard and has achieved results. Despite different conditions, China's experience in anti-extremism education in Xinjiang provides a solution to the problem for certain countries.Addressing the challenge of terrorism requires a broader and more open attempt, not a judgment based on a country's social values. Facts have shown that Western values used to assess ethnic and religious issues have not contributed to decrease in the number of terrorists. In some countries and regions, ethnic and religious divisions have even intensified.It is necessary to remove the soil that terrorists breed in and to start with education. We expect more countries can achieve breakthrough in such anti-extremism education.