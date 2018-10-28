Chinese FM to visit Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Fiji

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to the Philippines, Papua New Guinea and Fiji from Oct. 28 to 31, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Friday.



Wang will visit the three countries at the invitation of Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Papua New Guinea Rimbink Pato Obe, and Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, according to the spokesperson.

