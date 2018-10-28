Annual Boujloud Festival celebrated in Sale, Morocco

People wearing masks and special costumes participate in the Boujloud Festival in Sale, Morocco, on Oct. 27, 2018. The annual Boujloud Festival, also known as Moroccan Halloween, is a popular exotic rite that includes singing, dancing and masquerading. (Xinhua/Aissa)

