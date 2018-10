Dong ethnic group celebrates harvest festival in China's Guangxi

Women of Dong ethnic group, whose figures are reflected in water, attend a harvest festival in Dongtou Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. Local people celebrated harvest Friday through various activities like fish feast, singing and playing lusheng. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People sing and dance during a harvest festival in Dongtou Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. Local people celebrated harvest Friday through various activities like fish feast, singing and playing lusheng. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People of Dong ethnic group play lusheng, a musical instrument made of multiple bamboo pipes, during a harvest festival in Dongtou Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. Local people celebrated harvest Friday through various activities like fish feast, singing and playing lusheng. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People of Miao ethnic group play lusheng, a musical instrument made of multiple bamboo pipes, during a harvest festival in Dongtou Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. Local people celebrated harvest Friday through various activities like fish feast, singing and playing lusheng. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Villagers show farm products during a harvest festival in Dongtou Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. Local people celebrated harvest Friday through various activities like fish feast, singing and playing lusheng. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

