Fish-bone paintings created by Chinese artist displayed in gallery in Xiamen

A tourist views fish-bone paintings by Chinese artist Lin Hanbing in the Oriental Fish Bone Gallery in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 26, 2018. Lin creates artworks by arranging fish bones after multiple processing steps. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

