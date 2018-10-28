Swiss tech giant ABB to build new robotics factory in Shanghai

Swiss industrial technology giant ABB on Saturday announced an investment of 150 million US dollars in Shanghai to build a new advanced robotic factory where "robots make robots."



The new Kangqiao manufacturing center will be located in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, near ABB's current China robotics campus. The center will combine the company's connected digital technologies, including ABB Ability solutions, state-of-the-art collaborative robotics and innovative artificial intelligence research to create the sophisticated and environmentally sustainable "factory of the future".



It is expected to begin operation by the end of 2020 and will become a key part of ABB's global robotics supply system.



ABB and the Shanghai municipal government also signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement on Saturday, which focuses on supporting industry, energy, transport and infrastructure in the region, and to support the "Made in Shanghai" manufacturing initiative.



"China's commitment to transform its manufacturing is a torchlight for the rest of the world," said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. "Its strategic embrace of the latest technologies for artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and cloud-based computing present a playbook for every country that wishes to have a globally competitive manufacturing base."



According to Spiesshofer, Shanghai has become a vital center for advanced technology leadership -- for ABB and the world.



ABB has invested more than 2.4 billion US dollars in China since 1992, with over 18,000 employees in total. China has become the company's second-largest market.

