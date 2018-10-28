Maina wins Chengdu Marathon as China’s Li claims women’s top prize

Photo: Courtesy of the Chengdu Marathon Organizing Committee

Kenya's Paul Maina won the Chengdu Marathon in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 57 seconds on Saturday, a personal best, with Chinese female runner Li Zhixuan claiming the women's top prize.



The Kenyan outperformed the event's marquee name and his compatriot Wilson Kipsang, a former world record holder.



"In the first part of the race, Kipsang motivated me very much because of his pace. He was telling me the pace was cool and we would make 2 hours, 8 ­minutes," Maina told reporters after the race.



Kipsang quit the competition in the Sichuan Province capital city after about 10 kilometers, citing fitness reasons related to his recent participation in the Berlin Marathon in September.



The star's departure made it hard for others to set the pace, Maina noted.



"The challenging part was the last one. We had very sharp corners," said Maina, who was running his first marathon in the southwestern Chinese city.



"If I could have made something of it, I think I would make into 2:09:00 or 2:10:00."





Photo: Courtesy of the Chengdu Marathon Organizing Committee

The course features landmark buildings including Jinsha Museum, Du Fu Thatched Cottage, Tianfu Square and the New Century Global Center.



"I took a lot of photos yesterday as the city has a great infrastructure," Maina said. "The fans were cheering for me all the way, so I am hoping I can come back next year."



China's Li bagged the women's prize by outperforming African distance runners in the final-stage sprint, winning the race in 2:36:16.



The 24-year-old, running in her third 42.195-kilometer race, seemed satisfied by her running.



"I'm delighted to get today's result," Li, who majors in the 1,500 meters at Shanghai Sport Institute, told reporters after the race. "It strengthens my determination to run marathons."



Li noted the uphills and downhills in the middle of the course made it tough for many runners. She said she will hone her hill-running skills.



The 28,000 runners included disabled runners.



Liu Feng, who had her left leg amputated after an accident when she was 21, was a wheelchair participant at the Chengdu event.



Starting with her wheelchair in 2017, Liu, 37, completed a half marathon.



"Previously I was reluctant to go into public due to the amputation, but after I started running last year I felt my life widen," said Liu.



"I hope my participation will inspire more disabled people to go out."