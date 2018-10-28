University dragon boat championships kicks off

Photo: Courtesy of the National University Dragon Boat Championships Organizing Committee

The seventh National University Dragon Boat Championships kicked off on Sunday in the city of Baoding in North China's Hebei Province.The two-day event, held on Swan Lake in the county of Laishui, attracted more than 400 university athletes from China's top universities including Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University and Sun Yat-sen University.Several university teams have included overseas students participating.A standard dragon boat has 22 people on board, but university races feature smaller boats with 12 people, including 10 paddlers.