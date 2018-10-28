10,000 runners brace for Ningbo Marathon

Photo: Courtesy of the Ningbo Marathon Organizing Committee

Sunday's Ningbo Marathon in the East China costal city featured some 10,000 runners, as Ethiopian racers placed first and second in the men's race, while China's Li Chunhui placed third.Ethiopians Sisay Fekadu Berhanu and Shambel Tufa Jimma clocked the 42.195-kilometer race with times of 2:18:09 and 2:18:37 respectively, followed by Li's 2:19:53.In the women's competition, Khishigsaikhan Galbadrakh of Mongolia won the race in a time of 2:39:40, followed by Ethiopia's Zinashwork Yenew Ambi at 2:46:24. Gladys Jerotich Kibiwot of Bahrain clocked a time of 2:55:05 for third.The marathon in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, is known for its picturesque course, as it features pathways along the Hangzhou Bay national wetland park.