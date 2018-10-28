Thai Leicester City owner, 4 others on crashed helicopter in the UK

File photo: Leicester City FC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (2nd L), manager Claudio Ranieri (L, Above) of Leicester City and players greet fans during the Leicester City's Barclays Premier League victory bus parade in Leicester, England, on May 16, 2016. (Xinhua)

Leicester City club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was among the five people who were in a helicopter which crashed in a ball of flames after a Premier League match in the UK on Saturday, a source close to the club said.Also on board were one of Vichai's two daughters, two pilots and a fifth person whose identity was not immediately known, the source said on Sunday.There were no confirmed details on whether anyone on board survived, the source said.Vichai, a father of four and the founder of duty-free giant King Power International, is a huge favorite with the fans after he bought the unfancied side from central England in 2010 and they went on to stun the soccer world by winning the Premier League title in 2016.In Thailand, officials at King Power said they could not yet comment on the crash or say whether Vichai had been aboard when it spiraled out of control and crashed around an hour after the game.The club has not commented on that publicly as of press time.The helicopter crashed just yards from the pitch in the club's car park. Team manager Claude Puel was not on the helicopter, the source said.According to witnesses, the helicopter just cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.After pumping millions of pounds into the club, Vichai helped steer Leicester back into the top flight in 2014 before they stunned the sport by beating the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to become champions of England.According to Forbes magazine he is the fifth richest person in Thailand with an estimated net worth of $4.9 billion.The self-made businessman ­Vichai founded Thai duty-free giant King ­Power in 1989.The duty-free business got a big boost in 2006 when it was granted an airport monopoly under the government of then prime minister Thaksin ­Shinawatra, and it continued to prosper even after Thaksin's ousting in a coup that year.The family's empire also includes Belgian soccer club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.