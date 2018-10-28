Mattis calls on Saudis to hold transparent investigation

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday that he had met Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and called for a transparent investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Washington Post columnist Khashoggi's murder has escalated into a crisis for the world's top oil exporter as Saudi Arabia's allies have reacted with outrage.



Mattis said he met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a conference in Bahrain on Saturday and discussed the killing.



"We discussed it. You know the same thing we talked about, the need for transparency, full and complete investigation," Mattis told a small group of reporters traveling to Prague with him.



"[There was] full agreement from foreign minister Jubeir, no reservations at all, he said we need to know what happened and it was very collaborative, in agreement," Mattis added.



US President Donald Trump has said he wants to get to the bottom of the case, while also highlighting Riyadh's role as an ally against Tehran and Islamist militants, as well as a major purchaser of US arms.



Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor has said Khashoggi's killing was premeditated, contradicting a previous official statement that it happened accidentally during a tussle in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



On Saturday, Jubeir told a ­security summit in Bahrain that Riyadh's relations with the US were "ironclad" amid what he described as "media ­hysteria" over the killing of Khashoggi.

