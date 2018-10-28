Earthquake monitoring to ensure high-speed rail safety

China will provide early warning information of possible earthquakes to its high-speed rail networks by 2021, according to the China Earthquake Administration (CEA).



The CEA will offer quick reporting of seismic intensity and the network will benefit information integration and sharing between China's high-speed rails and the earthquake information system, increasing the country's early earthquake warning information service capabilities, said Yin Chaomin, deputy head of CEA.



The plan will also strengthen the safety of China's vast high-speed railways which will exceed 30,000 kilometers by 2020, connecting more than 80 percent of large and medium-sized cities, said Yin.



Yin said the CEA will continue to deepen research on early earthquake warning technologies and increase accuracy and reliability.



The early warning system will help people take emergency measures and inform large facilities including the railways, reservoirs and nuclear power stations to launch emergency response plans.





