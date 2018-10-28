More than 10 missing after bus plunges into Yangtze

A 40-ton floating salvage vessel works with other boats in a rescue operation on Sunday after a bus plunged into the Yangtze River following a collision with a car on bridge in Wanzhou district of Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday. Photo: VCG

Rescue teams are searching for a dozen or so passengers and the driver on a bus that plunged into the Yangtze River following a collision with a car on bridge in Wanzhou district of Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, local police said.Chongqing police confirmed on Sina Weibo on Sunday afternoon that two bodies have been recovered from the river.The police are unsure how many passengers were on the bus, saying there could have been a dozen or so.The accident occurred when the bus crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a private vehicle, said the police.The bus then crashed through the guardrail and plunged into the Chongqing section of the Yangtze River.The driver of the private car, surnamed Kuang, is being treated in hospital for undisclosed injuries.The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management has deployed 12 rescue divers and a 40-ton floating salvage vessel to the site of the accident.Fifty Chongqing firefighters, five firefighting trucks and two boats are involved in the rescue mission, the People's Daily reported.Global Times