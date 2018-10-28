FM begins three-nation tour in Duterte’s hometown

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived Sunday afternoon at Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao City for bilateral meetings that are expected to deepen economic and political ties between the two nations.
The Philippine's Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wang was welcomed by Philippine Foreign Undersecretary for Policy Enrique Manalo, Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Santa Romana, and Davao City Vice Mayor Bernard Al-ag, local news website rappler.com reported.
In a statement released Saturday, the DFA said Wang will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.
"The two foreign ministers will also witness the signing of bilateral agreements covering infrastructure, law enforcement and humanitarian assistance," the DFA said.
"The Philippines' hope of joining the Belt and Road
initiative (BRI) shows that China's peaceful development and policies ensuring regional stability are welcomed and the proper resolution of the South China Sea disputes is beneficial for the two countries," Chen Xiangmiao, a research fellow at the Hainan-based National Institute for the South China Sea, told the Global Times on Sunday.
The Philippines participated in a first-ever China-ASEAN
joint military drills that ended on Sunday. "The drills are a big step in expanding cooperation in the security domain, signaling that countries in the region would rather suspend sea disputes in favor of mutual development," Chen previously told the Global Times.
After his visit to the Philippines, Wang will travel to Papua New Guinea and Fiji to promote bilateral ties and partnerships with the two countries, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Friday.
"Countries in the Pacific Island region are actively responding to and hope to be part of the BRI as the initiative brings good opportunities for development," Chen said.
Papua New Guinea will host this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit under the theme of "Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future." Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the APEC summit in 2017 held in Vietnam.