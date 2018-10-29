Leicester City confirms chairman, four others die in helicopter crash

English Premier League club Leicester City confirmed on Sunday night that their Thai Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, along with other four people, had been killed in a helicopter crash.



"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived," the club announced in a statement.



"The primary thoughts of everyone at the club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss," it said. "Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy."



According to the statement, a book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8 a.m. on Tuesday for supporters wishing to pay their respects.



Both Tuesday's First Team fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup and the Development Squad fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup have been postponed, it said.

