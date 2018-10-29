China's Han, Zhou upset world No. 1 to win first ever BWF World Tour title at French Open

Chinese young duo of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong won their first ever BWF World Tour title in men's doubles at the 2018 French Open here on Sunday.



Han and Zhou, both 20, shocked world No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia 23-21, 8-21, 21-17 in the final.



"It means a lot to us. Now we have won the first, then we can expect our second, third in the future. It's a good start," Zhou told Xinhua.



Han and Zhou lifted the trophy at the Lingshui China Masters, a BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, in April.



The young pair saved two game points at 20-18 down in the first game before triumphing 23-21.



However, the Indonesian shuttlers bounced back strongly in the following game by forcing a decider 21-8.



Han and Zhou steadied themselves in the decider to secure their first BWF World Tour title 21-17.



"We put up fierce duel in the first game, especially the latter half, which affected our fitness. We wanted to start strong in the second game, but Sukamuljo's serves caused much trouble for us.



"We made adjustment after the second games and regrouped ourselves to fight for every point in the decider," said Han.



Han thought mindset played a pivotal role en route to their champion in the French capital.



"The champion doesn't necessarily mean that we are stronger than other opponents. We fight for every win, and don't feel much burden in the match," he added.

