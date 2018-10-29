Chinese firm to establish regional office in Ethiopia to bolster rising project portfolios

With a fast growing presence in Ethiopia, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) is set to open a regional office in the east African country, an official said on Sunday.



In an interview with Xinhua, Deputy General Manager of CCCC east Africa branch Wei Qiangyu, said the plan to establish a regional office in Ethiopia was made as the size of the company's business in the country as well as in other regional countries like Kenya and Uganda is fast increasing.



CCCC has seen its stock in the Ethiopian construction industry rise fast, taking part in landmark projects, including the 216 km Woldiya-Mekelle railway project, the Addis Ababa ring road project, the 78 km Addis Ababa-Adama toll expressway and extension of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.



CCCC has also built and commissioned Mekelle industrial park inaugurated in July 2017 and is currently constructing Jimma and Arerti industrial parks.



"The new regional office to be located in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa will have a technology and innovation center, equipped with modern laboratories, to help us competently and timely execute a number of railway, airport, road and building construction projects we have in Ethiopia and beyond," said Wei.



Wei said his firm has been able to survive and expand in Ethiopia ever since it entered the country two decades ago, as it strives to undertake projects professionally and with great care.



"CCCC has an abundant experienced team and resources, which does proper project planning, can tackle various challenges ranging from project land acquisition, provision of enough machineries for a project, adjusting plans with changing circumstances and coordinates with all stakeholders to ensure projects are properly planned and executed," said Wei.



As CCCC enters its third decade in Ethiopia, it is diversifying its project portfolios, signing earlier this month its first high rise building contract.



Wei told Xinhua that the project to build the headquarter for a local bank, Nib International Bank (NIB) at a cost of around 28.6 million U.S. dollars is a signal CCCC sees even more business opportunities in Ethiopia.





