Mass wedding held for 50 couples in Yemen

Yemeni bridegrooms in traditional wedding clothes take part in a mass wedding in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 28, 2018. Fifty couples from families who have difficulties in holding wedding ceremonies joined a mass wedding to reduce expenses here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni bridegroom takes selfies during a mass wedding in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 28, 2018. Fifty couples from families who have difficulties in holding wedding ceremonies joined a mass wedding to reduce expenses here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohamme)