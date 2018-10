Children learn traditional Chinese culture in Jiangxi

Students read classics of Chinese literature at a community center in Yingtan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The community offers classes on traditional Chinese culture once a week for children as extracurricular activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Students learn traditional etiquette at a community center in Yingtan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The community offers classes on traditional Chinese culture once a week for children as extracurricular activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)