World Buddhist Forum opens in Fujian





Guests for the fifth World Buddhist Forum attend a tree planting activity in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Zong Xing (3rd L), Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China, answers questions at a press conference for the fifth World Buddhist Forum in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Guests for the fifth World Buddhist Forum attend an inauguration ceremony for a memorial at Nanhu Park in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Guests for the fifth World Buddhist Forum pose for group photos during a tree planting activity in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

The fifth World Buddhist Forum opened in the city of Putian, east China's Fujian Province, on Sunday.A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions will attend the three-day event, which is jointly hosted by the Buddhist Association of China and China Religious Culture Communication Association.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a congratulatory letter, so did Buddhist organizations in countries including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada, the United States, Russia, Cambodia and the Philippines.The forum aims to carry forward the positive Buddhist cultural spirits, promote exchanges between Buddhism and other religions, and make contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity, said Xiao Hong, deputy secretary-general of the China Religious Culture Communication Association.Seven parallel sessions on Buddhism and Maritime Silk Road , Buddhism and philanthropy, Buddhism and environment protection, and Buddhism in other parts of the world will be held.The World Buddhist Forum was initiated by the Buddhist circles in the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao in 2005.