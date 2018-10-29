World Buddhist Forum opens in Fujian

Guests for the fifth World Buddhist Forum attend a tree planting activity in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Zong Xing (3rd L), Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China, answers questions at a press conference for the fifth World Buddhist Forum in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Guests for the fifth World Buddhist Forum attend an inauguration ceremony for a memorial at Nanhu Park in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Guests for the fifth World Buddhist Forum pose for group photos during a tree planting activity in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2018. A record number of over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the fifth World Buddhist Forum, which will last until Oct. 30.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)