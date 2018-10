Tourists visit Tianzi Mountain waterfall scenic area in Guangdong

Tourists visit the Tianzi Mountain waterfall scenic area in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2018 shows the Tianhou waterfall in the Tianzi Mountain waterfall scenic area in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2018 shows the glass-bottomed road in the Tianzi Mountain waterfall scenic area in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2018 shows the glass-bottomed road in the Tianzi Mountain waterfall scenic area in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)