Tokyo stocks open higher as investors buyback oversold issues

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors bought back issues deemed oversold following their slump last week, with sentiment underpinned by solid earnings by firms in the United States and Japan.



As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 202.89 points, or 0.96 percent, from Friday to 21,387.49.



The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 13.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,609.52.



Electric power and gas, oil and coal product, and consumer credit-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

