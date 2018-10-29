5.4-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's southern Torishima island region, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck the Torishima Island region in southern Japan, the weather agency said here Monday.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) the offshore temblor struck at 10:28 a.m. local time at a latitude of 31.8 degrees north and longitude of 140.5 degrees east and at a depth of 110 km.



Surrounding southern islands felt the jolt which measured 2 on Japan's seismic scale that peaks at 7 and the earthquake was also recorded inland at some places on Japan's main eastern seaboard.



The JMA said, however, there was no tsunami warning issued as a result of this temblor and there have been no reports of accidents or injuries to persons or property, including vessels in the vicinity, as a result of the quake.

