Long-table banquet held in Danzhai County, SW China's Guizhou

Villagers sing to greet tourists during a long-table banquet in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2018. Long-table banquet is a traditional manner of Miao ethnic group to observe some major festivals and entertain guests. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2018 shows a long-table banquet in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-table banquet is a traditional manner of Miao ethnic group to observe some major festivals and entertain guests. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

Photo taken by cellphone on Oct. 27, 2018 shows people attending a long-table banquet in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-table banquet is a traditional manner of Miao ethnic group to observe some major festivals and entertain guests. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

Villagers greet guests with rice wine during a long-table banquet in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2018. Long-table banquet is a traditional manner of Miao ethnic group to observe some major festivals and entertain guests. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2018 shows a long-table banquet in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-table banquet is a traditional manner of Miao ethnic group to observe some major festivals and entertain guests. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)