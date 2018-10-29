Chinese liquor makers drag down mainland stocks

Once big contributors to the stock market in the Chinese mainland, the country's top traditional distilled liquor makers dragged down indexes in Shanghai and Shenzhen on Monday morning, which have been slowly stabilizing from earlier volatilities.



On Monday morning, share prices for several top liquor makers, including Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye and Gujing Group, all plunged sharply to reach the daily limit before trading was suspended.



Kweichow Moutai's shares dropped 10 percent - the daily limit within which stocks are allowed to drop or rise - to 549.09 yuan ($79) per share and trading of Moutai's share was suspended before the lunch break.



Shares of Wuliangye also declined 10 percent to 48.87 yuan per share before trading was suspended, while Gujing Group's shares fell 10 percent to 56.16 yuan per share. Together, more than six liquor makers' shares declined 10 percent on Monday morning before trading was suspended, according to the China Securities Journal newspaper.



The sharp drops of the liquor makers' shares contributed to a decline in mainland stock indexes. Before the lunch break on Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.47 percent, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.69 percent.



Monday morning's drop followed an overall stabilizing trend last week, when both indexes rebounded from earlier declines. On October 22, the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 4.09 percent and finished the week with only slight declines, while the Shenzhen Component Index gained 4.89 percent on the same day and stayed on stable ground for the rest of the week.



Haitong Securities said on Monday that mainland stocks are bound for a short-term gain because of recent sharp declines and undervalued stocks as well as a slew of policy boosts from officials, according to the China Securities Journal report.





