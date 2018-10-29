Highlights of National College Students Arts Exhibition in Qingdao

A girl visits the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

People visit the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

A woman visits the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

People visit the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

People visit the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

People visit the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

People take photos of the artwork at the 2018 National College Students Arts Exhibition in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2018. The exhibition kicked off here on Sunday, displaying more than 420 artworks. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)