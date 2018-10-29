Traditional Handicraft Festival held in Vientiane, Laos

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/29 13:58:57

Visitors take part in bamboo pole dance at the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018. A Traditional Handicraft Festival is held in Vientiane from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2018 shows the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018.


 

An exhibitor makes traditional fabric during the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018.


 

A girl looks at an exhibit during the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018.


 

Posted in: CHINA
