Traditional Handicraft Festival held in Vientiane, Laos





Visitors take part in bamboo pole dance at the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018. A Traditional Handicraft Festival is held in Vientiane from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2018 shows the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018. A Traditional Handicraft Festival is held in Vientiane from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

An exhibitor makes traditional fabric during the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018. A Traditional Handicraft Festival is held in Vientiane from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

A girl looks at an exhibit during the Traditional Handicraft Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 28, 2018. A Traditional Handicraft Festival is held in Vientiane from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)