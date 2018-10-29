Rescue work underway after bus plunge in Chongqing





Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows rescuers working at the accident site in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing. Two bodies have been retrieved from the river after the bus broke through road fencing and drove off a bridge at around 10 a.m. Sunday in Wanzhou District. Surveillance cameras show more than 10 people, including the driver, were on the bus when the accident occurred. Rescue work and further investigation into the cause of the accident are ongoing.(Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the bus crash site in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing. Two bodies have been retrieved from the river after the bus broke through road fencing and drove off a bridge at around 10 a.m. Sunday in Wanzhou District. Surveillance cameras show more than 10 people, including the driver, were on the bus when the accident occurred. Rescue work and further investigation into the cause of the accident are ongoing.(Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

