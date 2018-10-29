China's Guangxi holds food culture fair to celebrate autumn harvest





Girls of Miao ethnic group view performances during a food culture fair in Gongdong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2018. The fair was held here Sunday to celebrate autumn harvest. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Girls of Miao ethnic group walk to view fish catching competition during a food culture fair in Gongdong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2018. The fair was held here Sunday to celebrate autumn harvest. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Women of Dong ethnic group dance during a food culture fair in Gongdong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2018. The fair was held here Sunday to celebrate autumn harvest. Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers attend fish catching competition during a food culture fair in Gongdong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2018. The fair was held here Sunday to celebrate autumn harvest. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)