New express subway between two airports

Shanghai will start to build an express subway line to connect the city's Hongqiao and Pudong international airports this year, Ying Yong, the city's mayor, announced at a press conference of the 30th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council on Sunday.



According to Ying, the new line will not only benefit airline passengers but also local commuters. It will also help serve more people in the Yangtze River Delta region, Xinhua News Agency reported.



The line will run across the city's Xuhui, Minhang and Pudong New Area districts, according to a July report by thepaper.cn. Currently, it takes more than 90 minutes to transfer between the two airports by Metro Line 2. The new line will shorten this time.



Additionally, the line is about 68-kilometer long and has nine stations, including several transfer stations to other metro lines.

