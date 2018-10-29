Chinese dance drama 'Liu Sanjie' to compete at Lotus Awards

A scene from Liu Sanjie Photo: Courtesy of Dongfang Nuan

Chinese director Ding Wei's dance drama Liu Sanjie will compete for top honors at the Lotus Awards, China's top award for dance, from November 25 to December 9. The production is seen as a top contender for one of the five awards given out at the event.Debuting in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in late September, Liu Sanjie follows the romantic relationship that develops between Liu Sanjie, a young girl from Guangxi who is good looking and smart, and Aniu, a local farmer.Liu Sanjie is actually a popular figure in the local folk stories of Guangxi, but this is the first time that her story has been depicted in a dance drama, according to the show's scriptwriter Feng Shuangbai, who added that it was a bold move by the director to interpret the folk tale through pop music and street dance.