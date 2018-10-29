Scientists share research and innovation ideas

Nearly 40 top scientists from around the world, including 26 Nobel laureates, attended the World Laureates Forum in Shanghai on Monday to share their insights in scientific research and innovation.



Held along the banks of Dishui Lake in Lingang New City of Pudong New Area, the three-day forum aims to become a platform for scientists in chemistry, physics, medicine and computer science to shed light on how to strengthen Shanghai's innovation.



Hosted by the Shanghai municipal government, the forum was held under the theme "Science and technology for the common destiny of mankind."



Also attending the forum were 17 members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, who will hold dialogues with foreign scientists in four panels on topics ranging from photon science to life sciences, from drug innovation to artificial intelligence.

