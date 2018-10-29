A Chinese farmer couldn't fly a plane, so he built one

When a Chinese garlic farmer's dream of flying an airplane didn't pan out, he decided to build one instead.



The full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 built by farmer Zhu Yue is now nearly finished, permanently taxied on a short piece of tarmac surrounded by wheat fields in northeast China.



Zhu didn't finish middle school, and started out farming onions and garlic before moving on to welding work in a factory in the small city of Kaiyuan.



Last year he realized he may never be able to fly a plane.



"I hit midlife and realized I couldn't buy one, but I could build one," he said.



He has invested his savings of more than 2.6 million yuan ($374,000) into the project that began with a toy model of an Airbus A320 shrunken to one-eightieth its original size.



The homemade Airbus will not be flying any time soon.



Zhu said he has decided to turn it into a roadside diner.



