Pakistan’s ‘penniless billionaires’ expose money laundering frenzy

It took rickshaw driver Mohammad Rasheed a year to save 300 rupees to buy his daughter a bike, so when he found three billion rupees ($22.5 million) had passed through an unused bank account in his name, he was stunned ... and scared.



"I started sweating and shivering," said the 43-year-old - just the latest victim of a money laundering scheme that Pakistan's new prime minister, Imran Khan, has vowed to crush.



When he got a call from the Federal Investigation Agency, Rasheed's first inclination was to go into hiding, but friends and family finally convinced him to cooperate with officials.



His case mirrors dozens of similar stories in recent weeks that have filled newspapers in Pakistan and riled a populace long accustomed to extravagant tales of corruption and theft.



Rasheed's name was eventually cleared, but his anxiety remained.



"I stopped driving my rented rickshaw on the roads because of the fear that some other investigating agencies might pick me up," he said.



AFP

