Pet store offers ‘dog rental’ service

A pet store that allows customers to rent dogs and other animals by the day has stirred controversy on social media.



The "pet-sharing" service charges people 30 yuan ($4) a day to take home the dog of their choice on a trial basis.



Wang Jiang, who owns the shop in Jinan, Shandong Province, said his service gives potential owners a chance to consider the responsibility that comes with raising animals.



"Many people buy pets only to abandon them after finding pet ownership doesn't suit them," Wang said.



Sina Weibo users offered split opinions on the service.



"It can prevent people from buying without thinking," posted "xianshibao."



"Doesn't he consider the pets' feelings and sense of security?" wrote "maimai_duoduo."



Qilu Evening News

