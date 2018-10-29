Company top management talk about plans for upcoming CIIE import expo

Stephane Rinderknech, CEO of L'Oreal China Photo: Courtesy of L'Oreal

Ian Burton, president of Mars Wrigley Confectionery China Photo: Courtesy of Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric Photo: Courtesy of Schneider Electric

The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, and more than 2,800 enterprises from 130 countries and regions will display and sell their products and services. These exhibitors regard this event as a big platform for them to communicate with the public, the media and experts from various industries. The Global Times recently interviewed a number of executives from some of the exhibitors attending the upcoming CIIE. They will introduce how they are preparing for the forthcoming event, their expectations of the expo and their future plans in the Chinese market. Our interviewees today are: Stephane Rinderknech, CEO of L'Oreal China, Ian Burton, president of Mars Wrigley Confectionery China and Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric.L'Oreal - as the biggest exhibitors in the daily chemical sector and a founding member and vice chairman of the CIIE Exhibitors Alliance - brings a full array of first-in-class brands, products, experience and business concepts to China.Our company entered China as one of the first batches of French companies 21 years ago, and now has become number one in the China beauty market. China was a promising start-up market for L'Oreal Group when our company first entered the country. We've been enhancing the strategic importance of China for the company with continuous and reinforcing investment.China's first-ever International Import Expo is a significant move for the Chinese government to push forward a new round of high-level opening-up, and an important measure to actively open the Chinese market to the world. CIIE boosts the high-quality growth of China's economy.In the business section, it not only helps drive business innovation and supply-side reform by providing access to world-leading innovation, but also bridges China with potential partners across the globe to achieve win-win success and growth.The company hopes our active participation will contribute to a more open and win-win market environment at China's further opening-up edge. We have developed from a small team to one of best-performing and most innovative teams in beauty, consisting of almost 9,000 employees.China has been a key driver and innovative capital of our company's growth. We have entered a golden era for beauty with constantly booming opportunities, such as the urbanization consumption upgrading, digital reformation and more and more potential consumers' aspirations for better life.Through CIIE, we aim to showcase our full product portfolio from every one of our segments, ranging from Mars Wrigley Confectionery to pet-care and food, to demonstrate our deep commitment to the China market both today and tomorrow. As for Mars Wrigley Confectionery, we will be launching a new healthy snack brand, KIND, at CIIE. We will also highlight Starburst, a new brand and product format we just introduced to China this year. In the category of treats, we will highlight Starburst and Maltesers Crispy, which we introduced to China recently. We will also display imported products such as Mars Bar and Twix.Driven by the government's continuous economic reform, China has grown to become a globally leading economy whose digital technologies and consumption trends are increasingly shaping the world.As urbanization advances, rising middle-class consumers in China increasingly pursue a better quality of life. The younger generation of Chinese consumers have a much higher awareness of food safety and health. China's booming economy and fast urbanization also result in a growing pet population. This consumption upgrading in China provides us enormous opportunities to continue our growth in China.In response to the evolving trends in China, Mars has risen to the challenge by developing new skills and products while bolstering its agility, flexibility and digital capabilities. In short, the China market is accelerating Mars' business transformation, enabling us to rapidly shift from "being present" to "being relevant."I personally came to China in 2015 and have seen a lot of change in this short time. The Chinese consumer has evolved their shopping habits to take advantage of the new convenient choices available to them, enabled by technology. While we had already seen a change in local shopping behavior four years ago, this has accelerated over time.In China, we have moved from the reapplication of global innovation created by the rest of the world, to innovating in China and for China.This is not only necessary to be locally relevant, but our responsibility is also to export these innovative new products and new ideas and capabilities we have developed.Through our Freedom Principle, Mars is empowered to speak its voice and act independently. Thus, we will continue deepening our China market commitment and accelerating our transition from "being present" to "being relevant." We remain unwavering in our confidence in the China market's growth potential. Moving forward, we will continue expanding the healthy snack category and launching new food and snack products tailored to Chinese tastes, while also promoting the development of China's pet-care ecosystem.We are very glad to participate in the first CIIE. As the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric will showcase EcoStruxure™ architecture and platform applied in the scenarios of city life to deliver IoT-enabled solutions for building, infrastructure, industry and data center customers.CIIE is a major milestone for the Chinese government in terms of demonstrating its firm support for trade liberalization and economic globalization and ongoing efforts to actively open its markets to the world.By attending such an important event, Schneider Electric will have the opportunity to share our digital innovations with both China and the world and provide visitors with the chance to see our achievements.In 1987, Schneider Electric set up a small JV plant in Tianjin with less than 100 employees. My very first trip to China was in 1992. China's beautiful and magnificent scenery and its diligent and honest people impressed me. Afterward, I made the decision that it was very important for me to come and work in China. In 1993, my wish came true. I took an assignment to lead a sales department in Schneider Electric's China office, and my formal connection with China began.Thanks to China's determination to deepen reform and opening-up, the emerging of economic development zones, together with numerous public infrastructure projects, new industrial plants and mines and commercial and residential buildings brought great market opportunities to Schneider Electric.I took pride in the fact that we supported numerous energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Three Gorges Dam. We have provided technical support and power security and supply for a number of major events, including the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.China is now the world's second-largest market for Schneider Electric. Looking ahead, we will continuously support the digital transformation and upgrading of Chinese customers and partners, optimize energy and process with the convergence of IT and OT, empower China's economy with our leading technology in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and actively contribute to China's sustainable development.

The south gate of the National Exhibition and Convention Center is decorated with flowers to welcome the CIIE. Photo: VCG