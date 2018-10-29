Vietnam tourism surge

Vietnam welcomed roughly 4.2 million Chinese visitors in the first 10 months of this year, or 32.6 percent of the total international arrivals, posting a year-on-year rise of 28.8 percent, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on Monday.



In the meanttime, Vietnam hosted a total of more than 12.8 million international arrivals, which has achieved a year-on-year growth of 22.4 percent, with the highest growth of 48.3 percent in the number of visitors from South Korea, tailed by Finland, increased by 33.3 percent, and China, up 28.8 percent.





