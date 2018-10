China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) in transport posted steady growth in the first three quarters of this year, in line with government plans, the country's transport ministry said.FAI increased 1.4 percent year-on-year to reach 2.28 trillion yuan ($328 billion) in the period, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport Investment in the country's roads and waterways reached 1.65 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, bringing in more than 90 percent of the annual target.