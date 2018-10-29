Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

So said a woman surnamed Wang who lives in Tongzhou district. Over the past two weeks, Wang found quite a few stray cats in her neighborhood with metal darts sticking into their bodies. Some even had darts stuck in their heads and were visibly dying. Wang and some friends brought one of the tortured cats to a local pet clinic, where the vet said it was very likely someone was throwing darts at them on purpose. Some neighborhood residents reported the animal cruelty case to local police, who are now investigating. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)